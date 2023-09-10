The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly Membership Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 14.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
The guest speaker will be Shalita Tillman, director of special programs and workforce development with the San Bernardino Community College District.
Tickets are $30 for members and $50 for non-members.
For more information, call (909) 822-4433. To register, visit fontanachamber.org.
----- IN ADDITION, the Fontana Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking Meeting on Friday, Sept. 15.
This event will run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Credit Union of Southern California, 16014 Foothill Boulevard in Fontana.
For more information about this meeting, call Amanda Morales at the Fontana Chamber at (909) 822-4433. To register, visit fontanachamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.