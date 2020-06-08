The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding an online event entitled "Video Marketing: Telling Your Story" on Thursday, June 11.
The group discussion will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will feature guest speaker Artie Delgado of Brink Films, an award-winning director, producer, and cinematographer.
Delgado has produced numerous commercials, documentaries, trailers, and short films over the past decade.
He has earned more than 15 nominations and two "Best Cinematography" awards for his documentary shorts "Make" in 2014 and "Identity" in 2015.
Persons interested in registering for the event can visit www.fontanachamber.org.
