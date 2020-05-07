The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding a free webinar entitled "The New Normal: Restoring Our Economy Through Public Health" on Thursday, May 14.
The Fontana business community is getting ready to re-open, and this webinar will provide information about protecting business owners, their staff members, and the public.
Guest speakers will include Ken Rivers of Kaiser Permanente, Holly Stiver of Crown Technical Systems, and Amy Loera of Tio's Mexican Restaurants.
Persons can register at www.fontanachamber.org.
