The City of Fontana’s Community Services Department will be holding an in-person hiring event for persons interested in part-time jobs.
The event will take place on Saturday, March 12 at the Community Services main office at 16860 Valencia Avenue.
Interviews will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The city is recruiting for a variety of positions this summer season, with openings across all community centers, facilities, and programs, including summer day camps and aquatics.
Applicants can view current listings on the city’s jobs page at:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/fontanaCA
Interested persons should bring a photo ID and a copy of their resume. The minimum age for all positions is 16.
For more information about the Community Services Department, visit Recreation.Fontana.org or call the office at (909) 349-6900 (English) or (909) 349-6901 (Español).
