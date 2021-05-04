A Fontana company played a key role when a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the NROL-82 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on April 28.
AR Tech, a division of A&R Tarpaulins Inc., creates multi-layer and single-layer insulation blankets for the liquid hydrogen tanks, as well as liquid oxygen insulation blankets for the Delta IV Heavy rocket, which are essential for a successful launch.
Through this work, AR Tech supports American national security by making space launch for important payloads possible, the company said in a news release.
“Protecting American national security means having the ability to launch important payloads into space. AR Tech is proud to do our part to support the Department of Defense and the Space Force by manufacturing blankets for ULA’s Delta IV rocket,” said Bud Weisbart, vice president of AR Tech.
“We are honored to launch another successful mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. The Delta IV Heavy has been America’s national security workhorse for decades, and we are proud of its track record of 100 percent mission success, and thankful that AR Tech has partnered with us to build critical national security infrastructure,” said Tory Bruno, president and CEO of United Launch Alliance.
The Delta IV Heavy is recognized for delivering high-priority missions for the U.S. Space Force, NRO, and NASA. The vehicle also launched NASA's Orion capsule on its first orbital test flight and sent the Parker Solar Probe on its journey to become the fastest spacecraft in history while surfing through the sun's atmosphere.
