A Fontana Craft Fair will take place on Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 16820 Ivy Avenue, across from the Stater Bros. market.
The event will be held every Sunday, excluding major holidays.
At least 25 vendors will be attending the Craft Fair, and they will be selling items such as handmade bags, tumblers, aprons, wreaths, makeup, wood burning, succulents, candles, clothing, keychains, Colorstreet, and Scentsy.
In addition, food will be sold, including tacos, kettle corn, aguas frescas, chamoy, mini pancakes, beef jerky, and barbecued cuisine.
The event is coordinated by Jennifer Hudak and Tiffany Barraza.
