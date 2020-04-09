In response to the coronavirus crisis, federal officials are providing assistance to small businesses through a major new loan program, and a Fontana credit union is aiming to help guide local companies through the process.
The Paycheck Protection Program offers a forgivable loan to small businesses to assist them in maintaining their workforces through the COVID-19 emergency. The program, administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA), was enacted by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
It's a very good idea, said Chuck Papenfus, the CEO of Inland Valley Federal Credit Union, a community-based financial institution which serves the cities of Fontana, Rialto, and Colton.
"When the first rumblings of the coronavirus started to come to the United States, we got together and asked what can we do for our community and our members," Papenfus said during a recent webinar hosted by the Pomona Chamber of Commerce and Rep. Norma Torres.
Papenfus said Inland Valley Federal Credit Union is not currently an SBA lender, but he noted that Congress included in the Paycheck Protection Program the ability of non-SBA lenders of a certain status and qualifications to distribute these loans.
"So my board and I got together and said this is something that we can do to help our community," Papenfus said.
He said the Paycheck Protection Program is limited in scope in terms of which businesses are eligible.
"And being a smaller financial institution, we also have limited capacity," he said. "So, the first thing we did was try to figure out who we could target for these loans.
"One of the things we looked at was the size of companies. We figured we’re going to target companies with probably 20 to 25 employees or fewer. Companies over that threshold that reach out to us, we’re working on finding other partners so that we can refer them to those other partners because we want everyone to be able to take advantage of this program."
Papenfus added that once the credit union gets the loans funded, the next step is helping businesses navigate the process of how to get the loans forgiven.
"There’s definitely documentation that businesses will have to do, and to get those loans forgiven you’re going to have to submit that back to the SBA," he said.
Persons interested in the Inland Valley Federal Credit Union program can visit ivfcu.org and click on the Contact Us button and submit information there. The credit union is already receiving requests and it is going through those in order.
----- FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
The National Newspaper Association provided some answers to frequently asked questions about the Paycheck Protection Program:
• Who is eligible for these loans?
A. Most small businesses
----- with fewer than 500 employees
----- operating with a principal place of residence in the United States
----- which were in operation on Feb. 15, 2020
----- which had employees for whom salaries and benefits were paid or 1099-type independent contractors
----- which have not been delinquent on another SBA or federal government loan or defaulted on such a loan over the past seven years.
OR
----- B. Independent contractors or self-employed individuals
• Do I have to put up collateral?
No.
• Where should a business apply?
At any bank or other financial institution authorized to provide Small Business Administration loans.
• When should a business apply?
Immediately. Applications will end on June 20, 2020, or whenever the approximately $350 billion in loan guarantees provided by Congress are exhausted. Some early reports indicate the funds may be depleted by the middle of April.
• How much may I borrow?
You are allowed to borrow up to eight weeks of your payroll plus benefits. (Up to 25 percent of the funds may be used for certain other costs, including rent, mortgage interest and utilities, but the basis of the maximum allowable loan is for payroll and benefits.) You must calculate your average monthly payroll costs. Some costs cannot be included. For example, salaries over $100,000 must be prorated. Independent contractor costs may not be included. Those contractors are considered independent businesses and must apply on their own.
• What is the interest rate?
The federal government is setting the interest rate at 1 percent.
• How long can this loan run?
Up to two years.
• What will the bank ask me to show?
Banks are reportedly using a variety of processes, with the community banks being reported as being fastest out of the gate. You will be required to show calculations about your payroll and other costs, and certify that you are following the rules. For certification, you simply have to certify that you are meeting the various criteria, including your intent to use the money primarily for payroll. More extensive certification will be needed for the forgiveness phase.
• When must I begin repayment?
Payments begin six months after you receive the funds. Interest will accrue during those six months. But some or all of this loan may be forgiven.
• May I apply for more than one loan?
No. SBA has determined that you may receive only one loan. So you should apply for the maximum amount you expect to need.
• How will loan forgiveness work?
First, only 25 percent of your loan can be used for non-payroll purposes, e.g., rent, mortgage interest and utilities. Next, stay tuned for further guidance from the SBA on how the forgiveness process will work. The agency has issued only an interim rule at this point, with a goal of getting money into the community as quickly as possible. Finally, talk to your lending institution about this process. SBA authorizes the banks to rely on what you say when giving the loan.
• What if things don’t work out as I planned and I am unable to use 75 percent of the funds for payroll?
If you furloughed or laid off any employees after Feb. 15, you will have until June 20 to restore full payroll. If you cannot maintain full payroll for the next six months, a portion of your loan may not be forgiven and you will have to pay all or part back. If you are found to have intentionally violated the requirements, you may be subject to fraud charges. Knowingly-made false statements are subject to both fines and imprisonment.
• Does the bank make money on these loans?
SBA is paying processing fees to banks of 5 percent for loans under $350,000, 3 percent for loans between $350,000 and $2 million, and 1 percent for loans in excess of $2 million.
