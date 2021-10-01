The Fontana Expanded Learning Program (FELP) is currently hiring after-school community services assistant leaders.
The deadline to apply for these open positions is Thursday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. Interested persons can apply online at Fontana.org/jobs.
These workers are needed in order to lead youth in various activities, provide academic support, create recreational enrichment activities, generate a positive social environment, and gain experience in leadership, development, and education.
The pay is $14.42 to $17.53 an hour for Assistant I positions and $17.13 to $20.82 per hour for Assistant III positions.
For more information about FELP, visit FELP.Fontana.org or call (909) 350-6585.
For more information about these jobs, visit Recreation.Fontana.org or call the Community Services Department Main Office at (909) 349-6900.
