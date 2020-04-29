Fontana has been hit particularly hard by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.
Fontana is the city with the biggest growth in unemployment in the Inland Empire since the outbreak began, according to WalletHub's analysis which was announced on April 29.
In order to identify where workers have been most affected by COVID-19, WalletHub compared 130 cities in the United States based on how their unemployment rate has changed over time.
Fontana ranked No. 54 nationwide on the list. The city had a 23.84 percent change in unemployment from March of 2019 to March of 2020. In addition, Fontana had a 29.90 percent change from January of 2020 to this past March.
Fontana had been enjoying a very low jobless rate (even below California's overall rate) before businesses deemed non-essential throughout the entire state had to be shut down in mid-March due to health concerns.
Other Inland Empire cities on the list were Ontario (which ranked No. 68), San Bernardino (69), Moreno Valley (75), Riverside (83), and Rancho Cucamonga (86).
Seattle, Washington, was No. 1 on the national list with a gigantic 86.92 percent change in unemployment from March 2019 to March 2020 and a 105.92 percent rise from January to March of this year.
In Southern California, Long Beach ranked No. 16, Santa Clarita No. 17, Los Angeles No. 18, and Glendale No. 22.
The cities with the biggest recent growth in unemployment, according to WalletHub:
1. Seattle, WA
2. Hialeah, FL
3. North Las Vegas, NV
4. Miami, FL
5. Henderson, NV
6. Las Vegas, NV
7. Aurora, CO
8. Denver, CO
9. Cleveland, OH
10. Colorado Springs, CO
To view the entire report, go to:
https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-with-the-biggest-growth-in-unemployment-due-to-covid-19/73647/
