Due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in light of the recent directives from the State of California and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Fontana Herald News office at 16981 Foothill Boulevard, Suite F will be closed to the public until further notice.
However, the Herald News will continue normal operations and may be reached by phone at (909) 822-2231, fax at (909) 355-9358, or email.
Persons interested in emailing information to the Herald News can contact the various departments at:
News: Russell Ingold -- ringold@fontanaheraldnews.com
Classified Ads: Connie Mendoza -- cmendoza@fontanaheraldnews.com
Advertising: R. Dale Evans Sr. -- rdevans@fontanaheraldnews.com
Legal advertising: Christina Rocha -- legals@fontanaheraldnews.com
The Herald News remains dedicated to serving the local community. Thank you for your understanding.
