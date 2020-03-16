Local market and grocery store operation times have been changing to ensure that employees have time to restock shelves, sanitize, and clean facilities.
The City of Fontana is compiling a list of store times and will be updating it when more information is received, the city said on Twitter.
"During this time, we want to work as a united community and support one another. We encourage you to be a kind, respectful shopper and shop only for what you need, so everyone in our community can provide for their families," the city message said.
Store times have been shortened because many residents are buying large quantities of some items (particularly paper products and bottled water) due to fears caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Long lines have been reported at some stores.
Market and store times in Fontana, as of March 16:
El Super -- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Superior Grocers -- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cardenas Market -- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Smart and Final -- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Stater Bros. -- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Vons -- 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ralphs -- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Food 4 Less -- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Walmart -- 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Target -- 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Costco -- 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
