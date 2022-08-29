Fontana Mazda will be hosting a free Labor Day Celebration on Friday, Sept. 2.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the dealership at 16800 S. Highland Avenue.
There will be free food from TK Burgers, and a drawing will be held for three $500 gas gift cards (persons must be present to win).
There will also be a food drive in collaboration with CityLink.
For more information, call (909) 435-0193.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.