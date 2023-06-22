Fontana Mortuary and Ingold Funeral and Cremation in Fontana have announced that they will now offer Full-Circle Aftercare at no charge to all the families that the mortuary serves.
Full-Circle Aftercare helps families with the little things that need to be done after the loss of a loved one, which can be emotionally taxing and difficult for families to complete.
“A recently-issued government report stated that 82 percent of widows and widowers who are receiving Social Security survivor benefits are actually entitled to a higher monthly benefit payment,” said Jessica Rodriguez, director of operational support at Fontana Mortuary and Ingold Funeral and Cremation. “In addition to helping with government benefits, the Full-Circle Aftercare program also covers finances, insurance, estate issues, and protection services.”
Instead of handing the grieving family members a checklist of things to do, Full-Circle Aftercare personally walks the family through each step, makes all notifications for them, and assists in wrapping up the non-legal estate issues completely and correctly. It even stops junk mail, Rodriguez said.
Full-Circle Aftercare is a process that usually requires most families about 18 to 24 months to get completed, but on average, it’s completed in just one to two days with the family working with Full-Circle Aftercare directly.
“Losing a loved one isn’t easy. The pain is compounded by dealing with the stress and worry of wrapping up the estate issues and notifications after the funeral service,” added Rodriguez. “Our Full-Circle Aftercare program helps take care of the necessary tasks for families, so they can mourn with their family and friends without having to worry about things being overlooked and forgotten.”
Fontana Mortuary is located at 8030 Mango Avenue. For more information, call (909) 822-2285.
Ingold Funeral and Cremation is located at 8277 Juniper Avenue. For more information, call (909) 822-8083.
Cutline:
Fontana Mortuary and Ingold Funeral and Cremation in Fontana will now offer Full-Circle Aftercare at no charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.