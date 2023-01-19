The Fontana Police Officers Association (POA) recently held its annual membership meeting at Spaggi’s Restaurant, which is located in the historic Fontana Woman’s Club building at 16880 Seville Avenue.
“The cornerstone for this building was laid 100 years ago,” said Chef Henry Gonzalez, the owner of Spaggi’s. “Back then, it was used by the Fontana Woman’s Club to help make life better for the people in town. At Spaggi’s Fontana, we intend to do the same thing, to be an important part of helping make life better for the people of Fontana.”
Fontana POA is a professional police association which represents all the corporals, detectives, and police officers of the Fontana Police Department.
Jason Delair, the Fontana POA president, said, “We are honored to be one of the first organizations to hold an event at Spaggi’s.”
Only a couple of years ago, the building was in bad shape. It seemed destined for demolition because it did not meet 21st Century building and safety codes and ADA requirements.
The building needed major remodeling to bring it up to the current legal standards. The most expensive aspects of any building are electrical and plumbing, and those are the two major ticket items which needed to be replaced.
It would have been a tremendous loss to the city if the historic landmark had been razed, Delair said. It is part of Fontana’s history and provides deep roots for this growing community. It has been saved and restored to its former elegance.
Spaggi’s Fontana is scheduled to be open to the public sometime in late February.
