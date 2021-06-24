During the COVID-19 shutdown, many professions were on the front line as essential workers.
On June 22, the Fontana Police Officers Association, in partnership with Dave Locko, the general manager of Fontana Costco, hosted a barbecue thank you lunch for Costco employees.
Fontana POA’s Jason Delair presented Assistant General Manager Jeff Montgomery and all Costco employees with a certificate of appreciation.
The certificate recognized that throughout the economic shutdown, the Fontana Costco Team consistently performed their essential duties in a remarkable way.
Delair recognized the leadership of all Costco employees who performed their jobs under significant pressure. He expressed thanks on behalf of all Fontana Police Department employees.
Delair noted they remained calm, reassuring and cheerful, despite constant exposure to the disease.
The certificate read in part, “We appreciate your continuing efforts and generous support of the Fontana Police Officers’ Association and our programs to Connect with the Community.”
Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Councilman Phillip Cothran and Councilman John Roberts were there in support.
----- BECAUSE it was Roberts’ birthday, Fontana POA presented him with a certificate of appreciation for his service to Fontana.
The certificate recognized his service as a Fontana firefighter, fire marshal, and fire chief as well as his contributions as a member of the Planning Commission and City Council.
The POA's Patrick Heusterberg explained that when Roberts was elected to the City Council in the early 1990s, the city was on the brink of bankruptcy.
Roberts’ knowledge, leadership, and wisdom, Heusterberg said, helped bring Fontana from a potential disaster to become the city it is today. Fontana has been recognized for its prosperity and financial stability by statewide and national organizations.
