A recent report compiled a list of the “Best Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs” in the United States, and out of 182 large cities, Fontana ranked No. 24.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared those cities across 24 key indicators of business friendliness toward Hispanic entrepreneurs, and while the top seven places were located in Florida, five cities in the Inland Empire were in the top 30.
In addition to Fontana, Ontario was rated No. 15, Riverside No. 17, Moreno Valley No. 21, and Rancho Cucamonga No. 28.
Among all the cities in the country, Fontana was 25th in terms of Hispanic purchasing power and 44th in terms of Hispanic business-friendliness, according to WalletHub.
“Expect the Hispanic and Latino community’s contributions to the U.S. economy to be nothing short of monumental in the coming decades,” said Adam McCann, the WalletHub financial writer.
This demographic is expected to make up 28 percent of the U.S. population by 2060 — translating into large buying power.
“In addition, nearly one in four new businesses is Hispanic-owned,” McCann said.
One of the study’s expert analysts, Barbara Gomez-Aguinaga, was asked for her insight regarding the rapid growth of Latino entrepreneurs.
“For several years, Latino-owned employer businesses have been the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. business population, and U.S. Latinos in general continue to contribute to the U.S. economy in record numbers,” she said. “Year after year, our research has shown that Latino entrepreneurs continue to strengthen the American economy by creating employer businesses at a faster rate than any other racial or ethnic group in the country. Additionally, Latino-owned employer businesses have outpaced the revenue and payroll growth of American businesses at large.
“These growth trends are not a coincidence, as our research has revealed that Latino entrepreneurs are motivated to build long-term businesses to create generational wealth and are more likely to make changes to their businesses for growth and adaptation to new environments like the COVID-19 pandemic. Clearly, Latino entrepreneurs are a prominent source of economic activity, but they continue to face challenges that hurt American businesses as well as employees and the U.S. economy at large.”
Gomez-Aguinaga, the associate director of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative at Stanford University, said that two of the most pressing challenges facing Latino-owned employer businesses are access to funding and gaps in government and corporate contracts.
“In 2022, for example, our research showed that Latino-owned employer businesses seeking loans from national banks had similar, if not stronger, business metrics than white-owned businesses but had lower approval rates for loans over $50,000. Similar gaps have been documented over the years across different sources of funding and financing,” she said.
To view the full report, visit:
wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-cities-for-hispanic-entrepreneurs/6491
