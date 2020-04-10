In response to the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have implemented work-from-home policies that allow employees to stay home and practice social distancing.
Some jobs, however, are more conducive to working from home and tend to be clustered in some U.S. cities -- and Fontana does not appear to be one of those cities.
SmartAsset compiled a list of the most populous United States cities where the fewest people can work from home, and Fontana was ranked No. 15.
Several other Inland Empire cities were on the list as well: San Bernardino was No. 4, Ontario was No. 5, Pomona was No. 14, Moreno Valley was No. 20, and Riverside was No. 24.
In Fontana, SmartAsset said 20.63 percent of workers could work from home. Out of a total workforce of 102,898, the estimated number of workers who could work from home was 21,224.
In order to determine the rankings, SmartAsset analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (on work-from-home capability by occupation) and the Census Bureau (on the occupational breakdown in each city).
----- KEY FINDINGS from the SmartAsset report:
• Less than one in three American workers can work from home. In the BLS’ most recent Job Flexibilities and Work Schedules survey, 24.80 percent of respondents reported working from home at least occasionally. Just a slightly higher percentage of respondents (28.80 percent) reported that they may work remotely if needed.
• There is a large divide between white-collar and blue-collar workers. The ability to work remotely tends to be much higher in white-collar occupations than in blue-collar ones. More than half of the workers in the white-collar occupation of management, business and financial operations and more than 40 percent of workers in the white-collar occupation of professional and related jobs (i.e. engineers, lawyers, teachers, healthcare practitioners, etc.) are able to work from home. By contrast, less than 10 percent of workers in all blue-collar occupations are able to work from home.
• Work from home capability varies greatly by city. Arlington, Virginia and Sunrise Manor, Nevada rank as the cities where the most and fewest people can work from home, respectively. SmartAsset estimated that almost 40 percent of the workforce in Arlington can work from home, while less than 17 percent of the workforce in Sunrise Manor may have that capability.
----- THE LIST of 25 cities where the fewest people can work from home, according to SmartAsset:
1. Sunrise Manor, NV
2. Paterson, NJ
3. Salinas, CA
4. San Bernardino, CA
5. Ontario, CA
6. Hialeah, FL
7. Newark, NJ
8. Santa Ana, CA
9. Detroit, MI
10. Oxnard, CA
11. Bridgeport, CT
12. Kansas City, KS
13. Stockton, CA
14. Pomona, CA
15. FONTANA, CA
16. Joliet, IL
17. Toledo, OH
18. Brownsville, TX
19. North Las Vegas, NV
20. Moreno Valley, CA
21. Pasadena, TX
22. Rockford, IL
23. Paradise, NV
24. Riverside, CA
25. Dayton, OH
To see the complete report, visit:
https://smartasset.com/checking-account/cities-where-most-and-fewest-people-can-work-from-home-2020
