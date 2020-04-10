Buying a home can be more difficult in some markets due to higher home prices, lower inventory and less negotiating power. And now, the coronavirus pandemic may further complicate the home buying process, with factors such as layoffs and stay-at-home mandates preventing some purchases.
In a new study, SmartAsset compiled a list of the cities where it is hardest to buy a house, and Fontana was one of those cities.
The study, entitled "Hardest Places to Buy a Home in America -- 2020 Edition," reported that Fontana was No. 6 among the 100 largest cities in the country in this unpleasant ranking.
SmartAsset's analysis, which focused on three metrics -- affordability, inventory, and price cuts -- noted that of the top 25 cities where it is hardest to buy a home, nine are located in Southern California. These include Anaheim, Santa Ana, Chula Vista, Long Beach, San Diego, Fontana, Los Angeles, Irvine and Riverside. On average across those nine cities, a 20 percent down payment on the median-valued home is worth 1.57 times the median household income in each city, and houses for sale had price cuts of only 2.15 percent, SmartAsset said.
While Fontana's home prices are, on average, lower than some other cities, the majority of the city's residents do not make enough money to afford the purchase of a new home here.
"Fontana is farther away from downtown Los Angeles than the cities of Anaheim, Santa Ana and Long Beach. With that distance, housing inventory is nearly doubled. Based on data from Zillow and the Census Bureau, there are almost 82 homes available for every 10,000 households in Fontana," SmartAsset said in its analysis. "Homebuyers pay relatively close to the asking price on homes in Fontana: The median price cut on homes in 2019 was 1.79 percent, the ninth-lowest rate for this metric in our study."
----- THE LIST of "Hardest Places to Buy a Home in America" includes:
1. Anaheim, CA
2. Santa Ana, CA
3. Chula Vista, CA
4. Long Beach, CA
5. San Diego, CA
6. FONTANA, CA
7. Austin, TX (tie)
7. Arlington, VA (tie)
9. Los Angeles, CA
10. Stockton, CA
While affording a down payment may be the largest challenge to buying a home, many other factors play into finding the right place to take out a mortgage and put down roots, SmartAsset said. Inventory and pricing vary widely by city and affect buyers’ options and ability to negotiate.
"The coronavirus pandemic has certainly complicated many people’s home buying prospects as they face greater unemployment and investment losses. Though mortgage rates initially ticked upward in March as the crisis intensified in the U.S., mortgage rates typically fall when an economy slows. As such, prospective buyers should have patience and do their research," SmartAsset said.
----- SOME HOME BUYING TIPS were provided by SmartAsset:
• Calculate the full costs. Though a mortgage is typically the largest annual expense for homeowners, other costs like property taxes and home insurance can add up.
• Remember to negotiate. Many of the cities on the list above rank poorly because buyers are not able to negotiate prices downward. However, this is not the case for many other cities.
• Consider a financial advisor. Buying a home is a big decision, and it may be a good idea to consult a financial advisor before going through the process. Not only can a financial advisor help in the home buying process, but this expert can also help you be in better control of your money overall.
To view the complete report, visit:
https://smartasset.com/mortgage/hardest-places-to-buy-a-home-in-america-2020-edition
