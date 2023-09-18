Angel Salas, a Fontana resident, has been promoted to the position of project manager at the Ontario Regional Office of Fuscoe Engineering, the company said in a news release.
His current and/or significant projects at Fuscoe include various residential projects in Ontario for KB Home, Lennar Homes, Shea Homes, Distinguished Homes, and National CORE, in addition to the Costco Business Center in Ontario and Costco Wholesale sites in Eastvale, Montclair and San Bernardino.
Salas is a graduate of Cal Poly Pomona.
“Angel is a highly responsible and talented professional,” said Steve Ellis, principal/regional manager. “His positive attitude, engineering expertise and dedication to quality, service and innovation make him a very valuable member of Fuscoe’s management staff.”
