Marco Barragan of Fontana will be inducted into the 2021 class of the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Truck Driver Hall of Fame.
Barragan has been an employee for 42 years at Vistar Southern California, a division of Performance Food Group in Fontana, and is being honored for his exceptional career and contribution, the IFDA said in a news release.
The Hall of Fame program casts a spotlight on the industry's top drivers for their outstanding records of service and safety. Since its inception, IFDA has worked with its member companies to promote a culture of safety. The 2021 class of 71 drivers is the largest in IFDA’s history.
“These hard-working professional drivers are truly essential to our economy, national security, and way of life,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA.
There are more than 130,000 foodservice distribution drivers currently on the road, but only those with the best safety records and longevity of service qualify for the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame. To be eligible, the driver must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company with no chargeable accidents and may not have any moving violations within the last five years.
The 2021 class will be honored at IFDA’s Distribution Solutions Conference in September in Texas.
