Restaurants in San Bernardino County now have the authorization to reopen their dining areas, but not a huge number of the eateries in Fontana have done so right away.
The California Department of Public Health on May 23 approved the county’s request to reopen more businesses, including dine-in restaurants, as part of the governor’s accelerated Phase 2 plan. Previously, the businesses could only offer drive-through, curbside, or delivery services.
But even though the restaurants may resume indoor service to customers after being closed for more than two months, some customers might still be reluctant to show up because of health concerns due to the coronavirus. Employees and their customers will still need to adhere to the state's guidelines.
On May 26, Chapala Restaurant, located at 15891 Foothill Boulevard in Fontana, opened its dining room.
Some other members of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce were also scheduled to reopen their dining areas, including Tio's Mexican Food at 16953 Sierra Lakes Parkway on May 27, and Shakey's Pizza at 16940 Slover Avenue and Chili's Grill and Bar at 15252 Summit Avenue on May 28.
However, several other restaurants contacted by the Chamber of Commerce were unsure of when they would reopen. Some said they would consider it sometime in June.
Corky's Kitchen and Bakery at 10926 Sierra Avenue in Fontana (not a Chamber member) will be opening on May 28, the restaurant said on Facebook.
"We are doing our best to keep everyone safe and healthy as we reopen our doors to you, our wonderful family of guests," Corky's said, adding that several safety measures are being implemented.
