The Fontana Amazon location and local community organizations came together in a big way recently to assist Veterans Partnering With Communities, Inc. and the Fontana Veterans Resource Centers Military and Veterans Care Package Community Service Project.
On Veterans Day, Amazon HR community representative Arielle Henricks invited Danny Marquez, the president and founder of Veterans Partnering With Communities, to speak at the company's Veterans Day celebration.
Fontana Amazon Lax9 General Manager Dave Domelle also gave a surprise donation of $5,000 to help support Veterans Partnering With Communities/Fontana Unified School District's 4th annual military and veterans care packages and letter writing campaign.
"This was a blessing, in a year where donations are down across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that will help to pay for product and mailing of about 100 care packages," Marquez said.
"Our overall goal is to raise enough to create 500 or more care packages, giving some to formerly homeless veteran famiies in need in the Inland Empire during the holiday season as part of our Veterans Holiday Food and Toy Drive."
Other community donations have also come from the Fontana Foundation of Hope, Fontana Kiwanis Club, Fontana Chamber Of Commerce, the Inland Empire Blue Star Moms, Walmart Foundation, Former Fontana Councilmember Michael Tahan, former Colton School Board Member Randall Ceniceros, who was recently elected to the Mountain View School Board, and many other individual community members.
Veterans Partnering With Communities, Inc. is a 501c3 tax exempt non profit that serves the needs of veterans and military families in the Inland Empire.
For more information on how to donate or support the organization's efforts, contact Marquez at (909) 355-3036 or email dmarq11111@aol.com.
