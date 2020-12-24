Fontana business owner Phil Cothran has been re-elected chairman of the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board (WDB), comprised of leaders from a multitude of sectors dedicated to helping individuals build careers and employers find qualified workers to meet their business needs.
Cothran, who has served on the WDB for 25 years, was re-elected unanimously during a recent board meeting. Also re-elected were vice chair William Sterling and 2nd Vice Chair BJ Patterson.
“I am honored and thrilled to serve as chair of this incredible group of mission-driven leaders -- all committed to supporting a strong, vibrant economy in one of the most robust population centers in the country,” said Cothran, owner of Phil Cothran State Farm Insurance and president of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce. “The power of a job goes beyond a paycheck; it contributes to the overall health and well-being of a community. We’re proud of the work we do, and look forward to playing a critical role in the post-pandemic recovery.”
Sterling has served on WDB for more than six years. He is the president and chief executive officer of Sterling Synergy Systems Inc., providing technical and business consulting services to business throughout the United States. He also is the co-founder, president and CEO of BCM Group Inc., which provides program and construction management services.
Patterson has served on WDB since 2014. He is the CEO of Pacific Mountain Logistics and a Navy veteran. Patterson has spent the past 28 years in various logistics roles and has a deep understanding what is needed to represent the county’s rapidly expanding logistics industry.
