U-Haul Company of California announced that Fontana Self Storage signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the local community.
Fontana Self Storage, located at 10533 Beech Avenue, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Persons can reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (909) 743-6476.
Fontana Self Storage owner Steven Blair said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of area residents.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945.
