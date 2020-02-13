Legends Athletic Performance, a sports facility, held a celebration to commemorate its two-year anniversary in Fontana on Feb. 4.
The event included a ribbon cutting ceremony involving the Fontana Chamber of Commerce and local public officials.
Food, drinks, and giveaways were also part of the event.
Legends Athletic Performance is located at 10557 Juniper Avenue, Suite 0. For more information, visit www.legendsathletics.org or call (909) 228-8371.
