The financial effects of the coronavirus crisis have caused a massive disruption for many Fontana companies, including Adela's Bridal.
However, after experiencing the agony of seeing her small tailor shop lose most of its business, owner Adela Cruz has found a way to stay afloat -- by creating face coverings, which are now suddenly in high demand.
Adela's Bridal has always specialized in custom-made formals and alterations, but when California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a shutdown of all non-essential businesses on March 19, it resulted in the cancellation of all orders for prom dresses, wedding gowns, and quinceanera gowns, as well as alteration appointments.
This dire situation could have ruined her business, but Cruz had an idea.
"I had been glued to the TV for two weeks prior to this happening," she said, "and I started hearing of the lack of supplies for medical personnel, and after a few requests from clients about face masks, we decided to make a few."
Cruz said she did a quick tutorial on Instagram on how to make a face mask out of a simple paper towel using rubber bands and a stapler, and after that she tried it with fabric.
"From that point, our masks have completely evolved from a simple one-layer mouth cover with hair ties to double-layered, filter pocket and larger elastic ear loops," she said.
After a few days of just two people working on the masks and the tailor shop being closed to the public, an extraordinary turn of events occurred: San Bernardino County officials issued an order requiring all persons to wear face coverings in public on April 7.
"From there, we were able to bring our team back on to help," she said. "We also started selling fabric and elastic to local seamstresses to help with the demand. Of course, we're not making the same amount of money that formal gowns can bring in, but our employees have been able to stay off unemployment for now."
In fact, the demand for the face coverings has overwhelmed the shop, which certainly now qualifies as being "essential."
"Three weeks in, we have run out of many Fun Fabric Prints, and we have fallen short on time of delivery," Cruz said. "We have been so backed up even after sending part of the work with family to help from home, from cutting and measuring, to standing in long lines for fabric shopping.
"The one thing I appreciate most is how understanding customers have been when they are told their favorite print ran out or that we need an extra two days to finish."
And she is extremely thankful for the hard work put in by her team of employees. After one very long day, "I had to keep in mind that part of the work is done by machines but the other part is done by humans," she said.
"Overall, this has been an incredible experience and one we will never forget."
To receive information about how to order face masks from Cruz, call (909) 941-1403 or visit her on Instagram @adelasbridal.
