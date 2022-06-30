Fontana Water Company is seeking to raise its rates, and customers will have a chance to express their feelings about the company’s proposal this month.
If the company’s application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is approved, customers who use 14 units (10,473 gallons) of water per month could see their monthly bill increase by $4.64, or 5.9 percent, from $78.57 to $83.21, effective July 1, 2023.
Typical customers who qualify for Fontana Water Company’s low income rate assistance program would see their monthly bill increase by $2.63, or 4 percent, from $65.41 to $68.0.
Public participation hearings will be held on July 7 and July 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. regarding San Gabriel Valley Water Company’s request to increase water rates in its Los Angeles County and Fontana Water Company divisions.
The hearings are available by phone and internet and will not be held in person or at a physical location. They are an opportunity for the public to make comments and raise concerns directly with the CPUC regarding the revenue and rate base changes proposed in San Gabriel’s application.
These remote hearings can be accessed as follows:
To listen and/or comment publicly: Call 1-800-857-1917 (passcode for English: 1767567#, passcode for Spanish: 3799627#. Persons wanting to speak can press *1 to alert the operator.
To view the hearings online, visit www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc/
Fontana Water Company said its costs of providing service are rising. The company said on its website that the rate increase application includes budgeted capital improvements, including replacements of aging water infrastructure, for the years 2022-2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.