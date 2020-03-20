Due to the coronavirus threat, Fontana Water Company will not be turning water off residential service due to non-payment, at least until April 10, the company announced recently.
In addition, Fontana Water Company has temporarily suspended all water conservation and other in-home appointments until further notice.
"We strongly encourage customers to use the phone or email for service questions, to sign up for service, or to deal with account issues," the company said in a statement.
"You may also leave a bill payment, 24/7, in our safe on-site drop box located outside of our Customer Service office and those payments will be picked up and credited to accounts throughout each work day."
For those customers who cannot use alternative measures, the Customer Service office will remain open to make payments and open or close customer accounts.
"Please follow social distancing practices when visiting our Customer Service office," the company said.
To help slow the spread of the virus, some of the Water Company's employees are now working from home.
"However, due to the importance of ensuring continuous delivery of safe and healthy water, our front-line employees will remain hard at work in the field," the company said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees who have direct customer contact to take social distancing precautionary measures, such as avoiding handshakes and wearing disposable nitrile gloves when and where warranted."
