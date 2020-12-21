Jasmin A. Hall of Fontana has been elected to serve as the president of the Inland Empire Utilities Agency's Board of Directors.
Hall was elected by the IEUA board members during their meeting on Dec. 16, and she also was named the group's representative on the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority (SAWPA) Commission.
"It has been a wonderful experience to serve on the board over the past seven years, and I am honored to be elected by my colleagues as the agency's board president," Hall said. "I have witnessed a lot of innovation and change throughout my time with the agency, and I look forward to building on IEUA's legacy as a leader in the water industry by collaborating with my fellow directors, regional stakeholders, staff, and our community. IEUA is and will remain committed to ensuring a high-quality, reliable water supply for the region."
Hall was appointed to the Board of Directors in October 2013, elected to a four-year term in November 2014 and re-elected in November 2018. She represents the city of Fontana and portions of Rialto and Bloomington.
Director Michael Camacho was elected to serve as the agency's vice president, Steve Elie was re-elected to serve as the secretary-treasurer, and Marco Tule was elected to serve as an alternate representative on the SAWPA Commission.
Camacho was elected in November 2008 and re-elected again in 2012, 2016, and 2020. He represents a large portion of the city of Rancho Cucamonga, unincorporated territories in the city of Rancho Cucamonga's sphere of influence, a portion of the city of Fontana, and a portion of the unincorporated territories in the city of Fontana's sphere of influence.
Elie was elected in November 2010 and re-elected again in 2014 and 2018. He represents the cities of Chino and Chino Hills.
Tule was elected this past November. Tule represents the cities of Upland and Montclair, the unincorporated area of San Antonio Heights, and a portion of the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga.
The Inland Empire Utilities Agency covers 242 square miles, distributes imported water, provides industrial/municipal wastewater collection and treatment services, and other related utility services to more than 875,000 people through its member agencies which include Fontana, Fontana Water Company, Chino, Chino Hills, Cucamonga Valley Water District, Montclair, Monte Vista Water District, Ontario, and Upland.
