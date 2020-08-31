During the California Association of Sanitation Agencies' (CASA) Annual Conference, Jasmin A. Hall, the Inland Empire Utilities Agency's (IEUA) board vice president, was announced as the new CASA board vice president for fiscal year 2020/2021.
Hall, who represents the Fontana area with IEUA, was appointed to CASA's Board of Directors in 2017 and most recently served as the board secretary/treasurer. She currently serves on multiple board ad hoc committees, including Membership and Finance. Prior to serving on the CASA board, she was a member of the CASA Utilities Leadership Committee.
"I am honored to be elected by my colleagues as CASA's board vice president. CASA is a leader in promoting the advancement of wastewater interests, including the recycling of wastewater into usable water and the generation of renewable energy, along with other valuable resources," Hall said. "CASA's mission and vision spotlight the importance of environmental sustainability, and I look forward to continuing to support efforts that aid in achieving this endeavor."
Hall has served on the IEUA board since October 2013 and currently serves as president of the Chino Basin Regional Financing Authority. Hall has extensive experience in community leadership as she has served as the Fontana Planning Commission secretary and as chairwoman for the Fontana Parks and Recreation Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.