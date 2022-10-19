The City of Fontana’s first-ever Spring Street Night Market drew a big crowd on Oct. 14.
About 2,000 people attended the event in the downtown area, said Community Services Supervisor Bianca Morales.
Local residents had a chance to check out 30 vendors who offered their products for sale.
The event also featured music, live entertainment, graffiti art, jumpers, crafts, and a beer and wine garden.
The city is hoping to hold more Night Markets in the future.
