Fontana’s State of the City event will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, the Fontana Chamber of Commerce announced.
Check-in is at 4 p.m., the address is at 5 p.m., and the reception is at 6 p.m. at Water of Life Community Church, 7625 East Avenue, Fontana.
The early bird price is $40 per person (before Jan. 14), and the tegular price is $50.
For more information, visit fontanachamber.org.
