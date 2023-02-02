Fontana’s 26th Annual State of the City event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The event, which has a theme of “Raising the Standard of Excellence,” will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Water of Life Community Church, 7625 East Avenue in Fontana.
The event is hosted by the Fontana Chamber of Commerce.
The price is $50 per person.
For more information, visit www.FontanaChamber.org or call (909) 822-4433.
For questions regarding sponsorship, contact Andrea De Leon at Andrea@FontanaChamber.org.
