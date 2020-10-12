Fontana Realtor Vickie Lobo has been named one of five 2020 Good Neighbor Award winners by the National Association of Realtors.
Lobo was honored nationally because she founded Knock Knock Angels, which furnishes apartments and homes for people in search of a second chance after experiencing life-altering challenges like addiction, domestic violence or homelessness.
NAR’s Good Neighbor Awards honor 10 Realtors annually for making an extraordinary impact on their communities through volunteer work. Over the past 21 years, the Good Neighbor Awards program has awarded nearly $1.4 million in grants to more than 200 Realtor-led nonprofits. Their impact has been felt in 40 states, 15 countries and in Puerto Rico.
“Our Good Neighbor Award winners leave a remarkable impact on their communities every year, but everything these Realtors have done in 2020 is even more impressive and more commendable,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta and Co., Inc., in San Francisco. “I am proud to honor Vickie Lobo for dedicating so much time and passion helping people in need start fresh with a newly furnished home.”
Lobo, who started Knock Knock Angels after a scary bout with cancer roughly six years ago, today partners with local philanthropic and community organizations to furnish new apartments with donated furniture, dishes, towels and other essential items to help individuals begin to establish their new life after overcoming various life-altering challenges.
With the award, Lobo will receive a $10,000 grant for her charity and will be featured in the November-December issue of Realtor Magazine.
(0) comments
