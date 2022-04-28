Food 4 Less is opening the doors for new employees to join the company this spring.
The hiring event on April 30 is part of a nationwide hiring effort by the Kroger Family of Companies to nationally welcome 23,000 associates.
“Uplifting our associates and serving our communities are the top priorities for Food 4 Less, and we are eager to hire new associates who share in our purpose to feed the human spirit and promise to be fresh for everyone,” said LeAnne Romesburg, the director of human resources at Food 4 Less. “With a new contract complete and a minimum wage starting at more than $15 and more efficient wage progressions, now is a great time to come to Food 4 Less for a job and stay for a career.”
Food 4 Less has a location in Fontana at 16991 Valley Boulevard.
To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, visit thekrogerco.com/careers/spring-hiring-event.
