“Community Celebration Day” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Foothill Builders Mart/True Value in Fontana.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 15826 Foothill Boulevard.
There will be family-fun activities and prize drawings every hour. Attendance is free.
More than 60 vendor booths, including food and sweets, will be at the event.
For more information, call (909) 829-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.