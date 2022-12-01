Foothill True Value Hardware in Fontana is continuing its 2022 holiday toy drive and is encouraging local residents to contribute to the annual effort.
The store is completely decorated for Christmas with a “Candy Cane Lane” and also has bins that can contain toys.
The toys will be given away to children on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when Santa Claus will make his appearance and will be available for photos.
Foothill True Value Hardware is located at 15825 Foothill Boulevard. For more information, call (909) 829-2929.
