Free, hands-on driver training is being offered for teenagers at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana on the weekend of Dec. 3 and 4.
The training, provided by the Ford Motor Company, focuses on helping young drivers improve their skills in four key areas that are critical factors in vehicle crashes: hazard recognition, vehicle handling, and speed and space management. The program also focuses on the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.
Newly licensed drivers or teens who hold a valid learner’s permit or driver’s license can participate in the free program. Parents or guardians are encouraged to participate with their teen because of the significant role they play in shaping their child’s driving habits.
The training takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 9300 Cherry Avenue. Session 1 is from 8 to 11:30 a.m., and Session 2 is from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Since 2003, Ford Driving Skills for Life has provided free, advanced driver education to about 1.5 million newly licensed teen drivers in all 50 U.S. states and 46 countries worldwide.
Parents can register their teens for the training by visiting drivingskillsforlife.com/training/hands-on-training
