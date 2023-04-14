The Foundation for California Community Colleges (FoundationCCC) has announced a partnership with the California Student Aid Commission to help promote the Golden State Education and Training Grant Program, which provides relief funding to individuals who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FoundationCCC and the commission are working together on outreach activities and to distribute more one-time grants of $2,500 to individuals to help them reskill, up-skill, and access educational or training programs to get back into the workforce.
Californians can now apply to the Golden State Education and Training Grant Program (GSETGP), should they meet all overarching eligibility requirements, as well as the income and asset requirements associated with Cal Grant A eligibility.
----- ADDITIONALLY, FoundationCCC and the commission have opened up two recruitment opportunities to participate in and support outreach programs that raise awareness of these available funds.
• Education and Training Ambassadors Program: Student advocates can now apply to become an education and training ambassador and conduct direct outreach in their communities to increase awareness, enrollment, and access to the Golden State Education and Training Grant Program. Ambassadors will be trained on effective outreach strategies for their communities and will have the opportunity to earn a stipend throughout the five-month service term (May-September 2023).
• Education and Training Network Activation Partners: FoundationCCC is seeking out community-based partner organizations across the state with influence and outreach capabilities to help raise awareness of the Golden State Education and Training Grant Program among regional populations. California organizations with large existing networks and able to provide a W-9 are encouraged to apply and may be eligible for grants ranging in various sizes.
The Golden State Education and Training Grant Program is meant to help all Californians who are looking to get back into the workforce. This unique program is open to any incoming student in any educational or training program offered by a public college, university, or eligible training provider.
To learn more about grant eligibility requirements, visit https://gsetg.csac.ca.gov/landing
For all questions related to Education and Training Ambassadors and Network Activation Partners, contact EdTraining@foundationccc.org.
