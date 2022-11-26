The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of William F. Fox as the organization’s new chief financial officer.
Fox brings more than four decades of progressively responsible experience in auditing and public finance to WVWD, the district said in a news release.
In his new position, Fox will oversee the Finance, Customer Service and Purchasing departments. He holds certifications as a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Internal Auditor, and Certified Fraud Examiner.
“I am confident that Mr. Fox’s years of experience, wealth of knowledge and values align with West Valley’s and that this appointment will strengthen and elevate our business operations,” said West Valley Water District Board President Channing Hawkins. “On behalf of myself and the entire board, we are excited to welcome him to the team.”
Prior to working for the City of South El Monte, Fox served as director of finance and treasurer for the City of Vernon, chief financial officer for the Las Vegas Water District, assistant general manager of finance and risk management for the City of Glendale and internal audit manager for Southern California Edison.
“I am honored to join the West Valley Water District team and eager to apply my knowledge and expertise to support the District’s mission to provide safe high quality and reliable water service to our customers at a reasonable rate,” said Fox. “My focus as CFO will be to ensure that we continue to be responsible stewards of District resources and proactively engage in strategic initiatives with my team, to further strengthen West Valley Water District’s position as a leader in public sector finance.”
