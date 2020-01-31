In preparation for dental licensing exams, soon-to-graduate dentists from Loma Linda University School of Dentistry will screen for adult patients (18 and over) who need specific dental treatments, including fillings and cleanings.
Adults whose dental needs match the exam requirements will be offered the needed dental care free of charge.
Screenings will take place between 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4; Tuesday, Feb. 11; Tuesday, Feb. 18; and Thursday, Feb. 20.
Participants should check in at the main lobby of Loma Linda University School of Dentistry’s Prince Hall, 11092 Anderson Street, Loma Linda.
For additional information, call (909) 558-4222.
