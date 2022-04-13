Once a month, Dignity Health St. Bernardine Medical Center, in collaboration with Lestonnac Free Clinic and Western University of Health Sciences, will be offering free eye exams and glasses to the community.
The next clinic will take place on Monday, April 18.
To make an appointment for the free clinic, call (909) 881-4800.
