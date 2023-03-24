A free homebuying seminar will be held in Fontana on Thursday, March 30.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. at CU SoCal’s Fontana branch, 16014 Foothill Boulevard.
This seminar will feature a highly experienced community real estate agent and mortgage loan expert who will help attendees understand the dynamics of Southern California’s current real estate market.
The event is sponsored by CU SoCal Home Loans and the special guest speaker, Patricia Villegas from Claudio Villegas Mortgage.
Persons who are interested in attending are urged to RSVP with Jennifer Collaso at (714) 308-4063 or online at CUSoCal.org/Seminars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.