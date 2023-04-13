Tax Day is April 18, but the State of California and the IRS extended their tax filing deadline to Oct. 16, 2023 for residents of San Bernardino County and other areas impacted by winter storms.
This Saturday, April 15, Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes and Golden State Opportunity are helping San Bernardino County residents file their taxes for free at a “Tacos and Taxes” event at the Chaffey College campus in Fontana.
Community Action Partnership San Bernardino will be on hand to provide free tax preparation.
Participants will enjoy free tacos at the event while they get their taxes prepared by IRS-certified volunteers for no cost. San Bernardino County residents who earn less than $73,000 a year qualify for free tax preparation at this event.
Residents may also qualify for cash-back tax credits when they file their taxes. For more information about tax credits for low-income workers, along with a free calculator to estimate a tax refund after tax credits, visit CalEITC4Me.org.
The event on April 15 will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus at 16855 Merrill Avenue.
