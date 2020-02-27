Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes has partnered with Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County and the Office of State Controller Betty Yee to host a free tax assistance event in collaboration with VITA Day 2020.
The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Action Partnership, 696 S. Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino.
During the event, participants will have the opportunity to receive free tax assistance and to learn more about FAFSA, unclaimed property, CalEITC, how to manage their credit and more.
“Our Get Yo’ Money event will provide all the resources a family needs to receive free tax assistance, tax credits and other monetary benefits based on their eligibility. I look forward to sharing these vital resources with our community,” said Reyes.
“The VITA program has long been an important component in helping families in San Bernardino County maximize their tax credits and avoid unnecessary fees at tax time, which helps them keep more of the money they earn,” said CAPSBC CEO Patricia Nickols-Butler. “For our VITA Day event, we wanted to make it easy for eligible families to access free tax assistance as well as have a fun family day.”
Additionally, families will have access to the on-site childcare, kid zone, resource fair, face painting, live music and tacos.
To RSVP or for more information, contact Prince Ogidikpe at Prince.Ogidikpe@asm.ca.gov or call the district office at (909) 381-3238.
