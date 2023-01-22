The San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department is partnering with the IRS to provide free tax preparation and e-filing services to eligible low- to moderate-income taxpayers throughout the county.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)/Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) program provides free services to eligible individuals and families whose combined household earned income was less than $60,000 in 2022.
Persons who worked in 2022 may be eligible to receive the California Earned Income Tax Credit, for a refund of up to $3,417, or the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit, for a refund of up to $6,935.
“VITA ensures eligible taxpayers have access to the EITC and other federal and state credits that put money back into the pockets of San Bernardino County’s working families and individuals,” said Transitional Assistance Director Gilbert Ramos.
Federal and California state returns are prepared and e-filed by IRS-certified tax preparers. Day and evening appointments are available Monday through Friday, as well as Saturday appointments.
For more information and to schedule an appointment at a nearby location, visit wp.sbcounty.gov/tad/resources or call (909) 421-4091 or (909) 421-4093.
