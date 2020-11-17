Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials cheered news from Frontier Airlines that the low-cost carrier will add service to seven popular U.S. destinations in early 2021.
Frontier will begin new service to Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco and Chicago (O’Hare International Airport) between February and May.
The frequency of flights to Phoenix is scheduled to increase to four per week in March, with flights to Sacramento and San Francisco increasing to four per week beginning in May.
The Denver-based carrier will also restart flights suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic to Las Vegas, Orlando and Miami between February and April.
“Frontier is a longtime Ontario partner -- the first to announce new service after ONT’s transfer to local control in 2016. They recognize the value of our low-cost, international gateway,” said Mark Thorpe, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) chief executive officer. “Like other carriers, Frontier felt the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but is now betting that a rebuild of its Ontario flight schedule will help quicken its return to profitability. And that’s a good bet.”
“We’re delighted to expand our service at Ontario, making flying in the region to Chicago or Florida both affordable and convenient for local travelers,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier is committed to protecting the health and safety of our customers on every flight and this new service will adhere to Frontier’s highest health standards, including enhanced cleaning, temperature screenings for all passengers and required mask wearing.”
Ontario airport has recorded six straight months of passenger volume growth since air travel reached its low point in April, when passenger levels declined by 93 percent. Having regained almost 50 percent of its passenger volume, ONT is experiencing a quicker recovery than any airport in California and most other U.S. airports.
In October, Delta Air Lines launched twice-daily, nonstop flights to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
