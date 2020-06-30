Citrus Nursing Center in Fontana rewarded its essential frontline employees for exceptional successes in infection prevention as they continued to fight COVID-19.
To celebrate, these men and women were treated to an all-you-can-eat churro party on June 29, catered by San Diablo Artisan Churros.
During this pandemic, Citrus Nursing Center’s top priority is to ensure all preventative measures are increased and strengthened to further limit the spread of COVID-19, ultimately protecting patients and the frontline workers who care for them, Citrus Nursing Center representatives said.
Citrus employees remain vigilant as they continue to adhere to company-wide, CDC-directed health and cleanliness guidelines.
“We are so humbled by the dedication of all the frontline staff during this unprecedented time. They arrive every day with a smile and a loving heart to serve this senior population, most vulnerable to the virus. We wanted to take a moment and thank them for their commitment to adhere to all the strict medical, hygiene and sanitizing guidelines,” said Tammy Pirhekayati, chief clinical officer for Sun Mar Healthcare, the advisory company for Citrus.
Sun Mar Healthcare contracted with the Utah-based San Diablo Artisan Churros to premiere their fresh-filled churros and launch their business in Southern California through these facility churro parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.