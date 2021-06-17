As America’s schools reopen and make plans for back-to-school this fall, having safe and sanitary drinking water is an important consideration for school administrators and facility managers across the country.
With the Centers for Disease Control calling for the replacement of high-touch, communal fixtures, such as water fountains, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Fontana Unified School District (FUSD) is replacing numerous communal water fountains and jug dispensers in all district-wide schools with fully "touchless" self-sanitizing FloWater Refill Stations.
FUSD is among the many school districts across the U.S. taking advantage of available CARES Act funds to cover the costs of upgrading the safety and quality of their drinking water as part of new protocols for safely reopening their facilities for students, teachers and staff.
“The safety of our students is our foremost priority. We selected FloWater Refill Stations because we wanted to ensure safe drinking water for all of our students and staff,” said FUSD Superintendent Randal S. Bassett.
The new-tech FloWater Refill Stations are free-standing and easy to install, connecting to any potable water line within 100 feet, meaning that most schools can simply replace their old water fountains or jug dispensers in the same location.
The FloWater Refill Stations eliminate the risk of communal surface cross-contamination of COVID-19, while saving schools the time and expense of having their custodial staffs continually wiping down water fountain surfaces, FloWater said in a news release.
FUSD is installing 170 FloWater Refill Stations with foot pedal activation devices at 48 sites consisting of pre-K-12 schools, adult and continuing education and operational facilities.
FloWater’s Advanced Osmosis water purification technology removes up to 99.99 percent of all toxins and contaminants in water, including viruses, bacteria, heavy metals like lead and arsenic, chemicals, and microplastics. Self-sanitizing, FloWater Refill Stations also have a large fill area with a fully recessed dispensing nozzle with no bottle contact, eliminating potential cross-contamination from bottle to bottle.
