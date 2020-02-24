Fontana Unified School District will be holding its inaugural Career Pathway Showcase, providing families with an interactive opportunity to learn about the array of career technical education (CTE) programs available in FUSD schools.
The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
Students and parents alike are invited to attend the free event, where they can watch demonstrations, speak to CTE students and instructors, and explore the CTE pathways available at the district's high schools.
FUSD provides students with comprehensive college- and career-preparatory pathways, in which they can earn trade certifications, gain college credit and receive relevant career training.
CTE pathways include mechatronics, TV production, renewable energy, aviation, automotive technology, Certified Nursing Assistant, fire technology, emergency medical response and more.
